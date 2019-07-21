Police ask people “kindly” wait to commit crimes until weather cools

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- Police in Brandon took to Facebook Saturday, making a comical request to criminals.
The post reads:
“Anyone wanting to commit a crime within the city limits of Brandon is asked to kindly call the Brandon police admin line and request an appointment for late September before committing any crime. Due to extreme heat, we are concerned that upon your assured arrest you will become overheated and require medical attention. Any medical attention required during your arrest will result in an increased fine to cover the cost of the visit to the ER. We will be accepting appointments until Halloween or Thanksgiving. Whichever holiday brings temperatures into the 70’s.”