Police: Caregiver caught on camera abusing woman

Courtesy: Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Video of a woman with a disability at a Mississippi assisted living facility reportedly shows her being abused by a caregiver.

News outlets report 23-year-old Candaneshia Bass was arrested Thursday. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson says family members installed a nanny cam after suspecting their 61-year-old relative was being abused at the Gulfport facility.

Bass is accused of stuffing a sock in the woman’s mouth and then tying a scarf around her mouth to hold the sock in place. Bass is charged with simple assault on a vulnerable adult. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

