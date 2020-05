VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A police chase that originated in Jackson ended in a crash in Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the case. The vehicle took the Clay Street exit on I-20 East before returning to I-20 West.

The vehicle crashed on I-20 West near the old rest area. Two people were arrested at the scene. So far, no injuries have been reported.