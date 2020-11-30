Police checking car crash find 2 men shot to death inside

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — An investigation into a wreck Saturday along the Mississippi coast turned into a homicide probe after officers found two men shot to death inside, authorities said.
Rashaud Fairley, 22, and Charles Johnson, 34, died at the scene around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Whitney Valles told media outlets.
The original call to police was about a car crash in a residential neighborhood in Gulfport, authorities said.
Police are investigating the killings as a double homicide, but did not release additional information. No arrests have been made.
