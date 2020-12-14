Police: Child abandoned at Southaven Goodwill store with note, bag of clothes

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are seeking the public’s help after a two-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill store.

According to police, a man walked the child to the Goodwill located at 57 Stateline Road around 10 a.m. Monday and took off.

The child had a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note. Authorities said he is so little he cannot provide officers with his name or the name of his parents.

The male was not located by police during a subsequent sweep of the area.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of the man and a woman connected to the incident. If you know the child or can provide any additional information, call (662) 393-8652.