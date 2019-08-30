Police: Gunshot victim possibly burglary suspect

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – A man who was shot early Friday morning, is probably a suspect from a residence burglary on Northside Drive.

Jackson Police say a male arrived at a local hospital just before 1:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told police he was shot on Boling Street, near Bullard Street while he was walking.

After further investigation, police learned the victim matched the description of a suspect wanted for a home burglary in the 900 block of Northside Drive around the same time the shooting happened.

At this time, charges are pending for the possible suspect, and the resident is not currently facing any charges.

The identity of the potential suspect has not been released.