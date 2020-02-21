Police identify 2 killed after attempted home invasion in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police identified the two suspects shot and killed Tuesday night when they reportedly tried to break into an apartment in northeast Austin.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, police said Casaundra Hernandez and Emilio Maisonet died at the scene after suffering gunshot wounds. A homicide detective did not release the name of a third injured suspect, who remains hospitalized at this time.

Police investigate after 3 people shot during an attempted home invasion. (KXAN photo/Tim Holcomb)

Police said they responded to a shots fired call at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Creekside on Parmer Lane apartment complex.

A detective said three people went to the apartment to rob a couple of residents of drugs and money. Police said people inside the apartment fired the shots.

Police said they found multiple guns at the scene. They do not anticipate any charges being filed against the residents related to the shooting.

Police shared that they have not been able to talk to the hospitalized suspect yet.

What neighbors experienced Tuesday

“They were running around everywhere, ambulances and everything,” said Witness Tyler Watts. “With their assault riffles running, they were huge.”

Police had the majority of the complex blocked off with crime scene tape.

Tyler Watts was just moving into his new Creekside apartment when the shooting happened. He thought a spot farther from where he used to live at Lamar and Rundberg two years ago would be safer.​​​

The boxes are still piled up in his new unit. ​He recently moved away from violence in California.​​

“That was the whole point of coming up north was getting away from it. To know that it’s up here, it’s pretty surreal. It’s pretty ridiculous,” said Watts.

​​A day later after the shooting, the tape was limited to the stairwell leading up to the unit​, but the carnage of the night’s violence was still evident.​​

​”That’s what you come home to. A double murder, or homicide. It’s not awesome,” said Watts. ​

Police also did not say what the motive may have been that led to the home invasion or if the renters and people shot knew each other.

Police evacuated the other people living at the complex after the shooting but then later escorted them back into their homes one at a time.

IN-DEPTH: 2019 change in Texas law impacts gun owners at apartment complexes

Lawmakers passed nine gun-related laws during the 2019 Legislature. One law — House Bill 302 — prevents landlords at apartment complexes from being able to keep tenants or their guests from carrying a firearm.

This means that as long as the renters in this case possessed the guns legally, they cannot face consequences from their apartment complex for having the guns within their apartment.