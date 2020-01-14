Police identify suspect killed after crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department identified the suspect in Friday’s deadly traffic accident.

Investigators said 40-year-old Jacklyn “Jackie” Mitchell of Jackson was driving a dark grey sedan on Highway 80, when she ran a traffic signal at Hampstead Boulevard. Mitchell collided with three other vehicles. She was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and passed away on Friday afternoon.

Two passengers in the vehicle with Mitchell were transported with injuries. After an investigation, police said the two passengers will not face charged in Clinton in relation to this incident. However, Clinton Police will pass their information to the Jackson Police Department for their continued investigation into the auto theft.

Clinton Police said Mitchell had an extensive criminal history, including 16 prior felony arrests. She was on active felony probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The driver of another vehicle struck by Mitchell was taken to a local hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who were unnecessarily impacted by the thoughtless decisions of Jacklyn Mitchell,” stated Mayor Phil Fisher. “This act is an example of selfishness by an individual negatively impacting another’s life. I am thankful for the response by Clinton Fire and Police Departments in their work related to this incident.”