Police in Mississippi announce plan to reduce gun violence

TUPELO, Miss. – Police in a Mississippi city plan to take more steps to reduce gun violence. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the police chief of Tupelo says officers will increase searches of individuals and conduct safety checkpoints to get guns off the streets.

There have been nine homicides in the city in the last 11 months. The city averaged about two homicides a year in the past 25 years.

The plan comes after a 17-year-old girl, who was an innocent bystander during a street fight, was shot and killed. Police say safety checkpoints helped them seize over 200 guns in the first six months of 2017.