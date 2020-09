JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. The incident happened on Convent and Taft Street in Jackson.

The decease has not been identified.

BREAKING‼️ Fatal shooting on Convent and Taft Street in Jackson. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/7rQID4YfnT — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) September 11, 2020

Stay tuned as this story unfolds.