JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the 3900 block of Garland Avenue.

According to the Jackson Police Department, 29-year-old Ashley Bratton and 31-year-old Ramone Robinson were found deceased inside the location from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police said there are no suspects or motive at this time.

This case is still under investigation.