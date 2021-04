JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting. Police said a male was shot once at the Village Apartments on Ellis Avenue before going to Wingstop to get help.

According to Sam Brown of JPD, the male victim was taken to an unknown hospital, and the severity of the gunshot wound is not known either.

JUST IN: A driver arrived at the Wing Stop off Ellis Ave. after being shot at another location. No word yet on injuries or a suspect at this time. #FocusedOnYou pic.twitter.com/OpruSS851R — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) April 8, 2021

Stay with us as we learn more about this shooting.