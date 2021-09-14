Police investigate two shootings on Abraham Lincoln Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Abraham Lincoln Drive.



According to police, 15-year-old Amiyah Lee was shot in the head by an unknown suspect and was taken to the hospital. Police said Lee died from her injuries Tuesday morning.

In the second shooting, a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on either shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).