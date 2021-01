JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The shooting happened at an unknown location.

According to Officer Sam Brown, Zeddrick Treshun Washington was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center from the 800 block of Bueno Vista by AMR. He had been shot multiple time and later died from his injuries.

No suspect or witnesses information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.