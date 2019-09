PEARL, Miss.(WJTV) – Pearl Police are investigating a threat made to a local restaurant.

The City of Pearl posted to Facebook a bomb threat was called in to the Mugshots Restaurant, located on Riverwind Drive, around 7:30 Saturday night.

The restaurant and neighboring businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

A K-9 officer assisted in the search.