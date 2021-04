JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning shooting at the Aces Gentlemen’s Club off South West Street.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot and died of his injuries.

The suspect identified as Charlie Thomas, was shot by a security guard.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.