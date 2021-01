JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at midnight on Tuesday in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road.

According to Officer Same Brown, Broderick Dyson, 21, was shot multiple times during a verbal altercation. Three individuals were detained for questioning.

The suspected vehicle is a white Dodge Challenger. If you have any information, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.