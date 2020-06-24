Breaking News
Police investigation on I-20 W on Frontage Road near Gallatain Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Police are investigating on I-20 W. on Frontage Road near Gallatin Street.

The area is blocked off at this time.

We’re told by police that a body was found off the road.

We’re working to get more information as this story develops.

