Police investigation on I-20 W on Frontage Road near Gallatain Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Police are investigating on I-20 W. on Frontage Road near Gallatin Street.
The area is blocked off at this time.
We’re told by police that a body was found off the road.
We’re working to get more information as this story develops.
