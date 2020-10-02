Police look for missing man and runaway teens in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find several missing people, including several runaway teens.

Police said 39-year-old Elvin Woods was last seen on September 27, 2020, in the 4000 block of Warner Avenue. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Woods is described as a black male standing at five feet and three inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Runaway teens:



JPD: Runaway teens

JPD: Runaway teens

JPD: Runaway teens

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the people above, you are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

