Police look for runaway teen in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a missing teen.

According to investigators, 15-year-old Gredrick Brown was last seen on Wednesday, November 11, in the 200 block of Gaylyn Drive. He was wearing a white shirt, blue shirt and white shoes.

If anyone has information on Brown’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

