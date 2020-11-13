Police look for runaway teen in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a missing teen.
According to investigators, 15-year-old Gredrick Brown was last seen on Wednesday, November 11, in the 200 block of Gaylyn Drive. He was wearing a white shirt, blue shirt and white shoes.
If anyone has information on Brown’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
