PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest.

That person is pictured below along with the truck that PPD believes was her mode of transportation.



Images courtesy of Ponchatoula Police Department

“The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenience store inside the city limits,” according to the Ponchatoula Police Department.

The truck appears to be a Nissan Frontier “Desert Runner”.

If you have seen this person or truck, please call Det. RJ Hils at 985-386-6548.