Police: Man ambushed, fatally shot woman at ATM

News

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was arrested and accused of ambushing a woman at a drive-thru ATM and fatally shooting her, authorities said.

Tanelius Burks, 18, was charged Monday with capital murder and denied bond Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Interim Meridian Police Chief Charles Coleman said the victim was using a drive-thru ATM Monday morning when Burks surprised the woman and shot her.

Coleman said it appears that Burks staked out the bank from a hiding place.

Burks threw the victim out of the car and drove away, Coleman said. The woman’s remains were found by a customer later in the morning, Coleman said. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

