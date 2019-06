Fresno police say a man shot a ten-month-old baby in the head, after the child’s mother did not reciprocate his advances.

Fresno police say that Marcos Echartea shot out a car window, hitting baby Fayth Percy in the head.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer said “it should shock the conscience of every person in Fresno to know that we have a 10-month-old baby lying in the hospital fighting for her life.”

Echartea is being held in connection with another shooting from last month as well.