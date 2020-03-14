1  of  2
Breaking News
6 cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Police: Man wounds brother, shot himself in house fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi say a man wounded his brother and then killed himself while barricaded from police inside a Mississippi house that was destroyed by fire.

Vicksburg Fire and Police responded to noise complaints around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found 61-year-old Ed Watts with a gunshot wound to his foot. Watts told police his brother, 58-year-old Jeffery Watts, shot him after a fight.

Police say Jeffery Watts barricaded himself inside the home; when officers attempted to enter, they heard gunshots. Officers say later a fire engulfed the home.

Moore says officers found officers Jeffery Watt’s with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories