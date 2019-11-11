Police: Missing Alabama teen suffered life-threatening wound

Police records say the car belonging to UFC heavyweight Walt Harris' missing stepdaughter was found filled with blood evidence that someone had suffered "a life-threatening injury."

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Police records say the car belonging to UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ missing stepdaughter was found filled with blood evidence that someone had suffered “a life-threatening injury.”

Al.com reports an Auburn, Alabama, police charging document obtained Friday says the evidence was submitted to a state lab and determined to belong to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was reported missing on Oct. 24.

She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn while suspect Ibraheem Yazeed was there. The charging document says a witness identified the 29-year-old Yazeed as the man he saw force Blanchard into a car. It’s unclear if that was her car, which was later found abandoned.

Yazeed was arrested Friday in Florida and charged with first-degree kidnapping. Blanchard has yet to be found.