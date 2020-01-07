Police: Officer may have saved lives in Walmart shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a Walmart employee and wounding another person.

Police say 21-year-old Kentrell Baham was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say an unidentified officer immediately apprehended the shooter, an action which may have saved “many other lives” in the store crowded with shoppers early Monday evening.

A male was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and a female victim was shot in the foot but is in stable condition.

Investigators say they have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.