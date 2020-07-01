Police: Possible rally to be held at Madison Park on Sunday

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison Police said the department is aware of a Facebook post about a possible gathering of individuals at the Strawberry Patch Park on Sunday.

Read their statement below:

The Madison Police Department is aware of a Facebook post regarding a possible gathering of individuals at the Strawberry Patch Park on Sunday to rally concerning current political and social events occurring throughout the United States.

As stated in the past, our agency supports everyone’s right to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble. We do ask that if an organized event is planned, that the organizers contact us to coordinate a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

We also remind everyone that we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and ask that individuals practice social distancing and take other necessary precautions.

The Madison Police Department would like to remind the citizens of Madison that they continue to live in one of the safest communities in Mississippi and the United States and that our agency is wholeheartedly dedicated to continuing that tradition.

Madison Police Department