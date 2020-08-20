Police respond after shots fired in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting in downtown Jackson after a suspect fired shots.
According to Chief James Davis, the suspect fired shots in the air and at police. There’s no word on if the suspect is in custody at this time.
Officers blocked off parts of Pearl Street and State Street while they investigated Thursday morning.
