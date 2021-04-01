I-220 reopens to traffic after police response

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police have reopened I-220 S. at Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the incident started around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. He said a person was threatening to jump off the bridge.

Officers were able to talk him down, and the man was taken to Merit Health for further evaluation.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police have blocked I-220 S. at Medgar Evers Boulevard. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), all southbound lanes are blocked at this time.

An MDOT camera showed traffic backed up in the area. Police have not released any information about the situation at this time.

This is a developing story.