Police say several wounded in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Oklahoma. (WJTV) – Several people at a WalMart in Duncan, Oklahoma have been fatally injured in a shooting.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms at least three dead – so far. 

Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says two of the people killed were in a vehicle outside the store and the third person killed was in the parking lot of the store in Duncan.

Ford says police are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

