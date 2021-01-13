Police search for two missing Jackson men and two runaways

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is in need of the public’s help in searching for two Jackson men and two runaway teens. The cases are not connected.

Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Fred Williams, Jr. and 30-year-old Marcell Hutton.

Williams is described as six feet and one inch tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Monday, December 14, 2020 in the 100 block of McCluer Road. Police said he also suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.

Hutton is described as five feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Monday, December 21, 2020 in the vicinity of East Davis Street.

Fred Williams, Jr.

Marcell Hutton

Investigators are searching for Xavier Williams, 16, who was last seen on Thursday, January 7, in the vicinity of West Porter Street near Battlefield Park. He is described as five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are also searching for Sean Brady Wilson, 17, who was last seen on Friday, January 8, in the 2000 block of North Siwell Road. He is described as five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Xavier Williams

Sean Wilson

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, call the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

