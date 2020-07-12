Police searching for Picayune couple involved in man’s disappearance

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WHLT) – The Picayune Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted couple.
Dustin and Erica Gray are reportedly connected to the disappearance of Willie Ray Q. Jones, who was reported missing July 6.
Dustin is a white male, 5’9 and weighs about 150 lbs. Erica is a white female, 5’2 and weighs about 118 lbs.
According to the Picayune police, both have outstanding felony warrants for possession of a stolen firearm.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts please contact the Picayune Police Department @ 601-798-7411, Capt. Rhonda Johnson 601-337-6544 or Lt. Mike Decelle 601-916-9411.
