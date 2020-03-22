Breaking News
Police searching for vandals of home construction sites in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- Police are investigating vandalism that occurred early Sunday morning at a construction site on Busick Well Road in Brandon.

Police say vandals snuck into a home building site and trashed a couple structures while driving machinery deep into mud.

Three weeks ago the May family started building a lot of homes in a newly established neighborhood called Long Leaf. The owner, Chandler and Scott May, said they received a call that several homes were damaged and immediately contacted police.

The damage by the vandals were worth up to $40,000. They drove into two homes, electric boxes and portable restrooms, pushing the developers back for a week.

No suspects or motives have been determined at this time. If anyone knows the person(s) responsible for this act, you are urged to contact Brandon Police.

