Police seize narcotics, $21,244 in cash: Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple drug charges on April 16.

Jaxavian Holmes, 23, was arrested shortly after he ran on foot from a traffic stop in the 2300 block of West 7th Street, around 6:30 p.m.

According to HPD, Holmes was charged with possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance-schedule 3 (Xanax) (misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance-schedule 3 (codeine syrup) (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct-failure to comply (misdemeanor) and resisting arrest (misdemeanor).

Officers seized Xanax, Oxycodone tablets, liquid codeine syrup, marijuana, and $21,244 in cash.

Holmes was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

