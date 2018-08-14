News

Police treat London crash as terrorist incident

By:

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 05:01 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2018 05:01 AM CDT

LONDON (AP) - London's Metropolitan Police say that they are treating the crash outside of Parliament as a terrorist incident.
 
Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses after the silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers during the morning rush hour.
 
He is in custody. No one else was in the car, which is being searched at the scene of the accident.
 
Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


