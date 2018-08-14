Police treat London crash as terrorist incident
LONDON (AP) - London's Metropolitan Police say that they are treating the crash outside of Parliament as a terrorist incident.
Authorities said in a statement Tuesday that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses after the silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into the barriers during the morning rush hour.
He is in custody. No one else was in the car, which is being searched at the scene of the accident.
Two people were hurt, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Turkey increases tariffs on some US
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Primary night takeaways: Diverse
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Primary night takeaways: Diverse Democrats and Trump wins
- Black schoolteacher beats longtime Wisconsin state lawmaker
- Somali-American nears new historic mark with primary win
- The Latest: Italy authorities raise bridge death toll to 26
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.