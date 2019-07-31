Police: Woman arrested after stealing at least $5K from West Monroe man

***WARNING: Some details of the following article may be deemed inappropriate by some. Reader discretion is advised.***

WEST MONROE, La. — A Galliano woman has been arrested after police say she stole at least $5,000 from the person she was recently staying with.

According to arrest reports for 23-year-old Ashley Rolland, officers made contact with the victim and Rolland at the West Monroe Police Department just after midnight on July 31, 2019.

The victim told police that Rolland has been staying with him for the past week. He also told police that Rolland had stolen $5,000 off his dresser and left the apartment while he was in the shower.

When questioned by police, Rolland admitted to taking the money off of the dresser and leaving the apartment. During a search, a female officer found approximately $6,233 and a clear plastic bag with 1 gram of methamphetamine inside Rolland’s vagina.

Rolland was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony Theft.

Rolland’s bond has not been set at this time.