Police: Woman tried to steal ambulance; pulled machete

News
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A woman in Mississippi is accused of attempting to steal an ambulance and charging a paramedic with a machete.

The suspect began driving the vehicle Saturday night in Tupelo as medics were attending to a patient near the ambulance, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

A paramedic was able to reach into the ambulance and turn off the engine, stopping the woman from driving it. She then exited the vehicle and charged a medic with a machete before running away, said Tupelo police spokesperson Capt. Chuck McDougald.

The suspect was captured by authorities a short time later. There were no injuries, the newspaper reported.

The woman faces misdemeanor charges. Authorities did not immediately identify her.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

