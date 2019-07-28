Policeman stabbed to death, laid to rest in same church 43 days after getting married

ROME, Italy, (WJTV)- Two American tourists are arrested in Italy after allegedly stabbing a police officer to death, following a chase over a stolen backpack, according to a report from CBS News.

Finnegan Leelder and Gabriel Christian Yorth are said to have stolen someone’s bag and then promised authorities they’d return the goods in exchange for cocaine and money.

The murdered, newly-wed police officer’s funeral is to be held in the same church that he was married in, just 43 days prior to his death