Political expert weighs in on CARES Act spending

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– With the power struggle between lawmakers and Governor Tate Reeves. One political expert is concerned.

It’s a fight to control federal funding. Political expert Nathan Shrader is stunned at the legislature for their vote to strip the governor of his power. The governor has only been in office for about four months. Shrader says even though they’re at odds now, the two branches need one another in the future.

“I think it’s a two-way street,” said Shrader, Chair of the Department of Government and Politics at Millsaps College. The legislature needs the governor to be a partner at times, and the governor needs them — so I don’t think it’s just about the governor. I think the governor is acting in good faith and acknowledging we are in a state of emergency.”