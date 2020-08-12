Political science professor explains Joe Biden’s VP pick

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picks his running mate Senator Kamala Harris of California.



A political science professor gives his perspective on the announcement

She was once a competitor against Joe Biden for president. In a debate in June of 2019, the senator attacked Biden on his race record.

“We saw even weeks after that, instead of it being a relationship of great animosity, he was willing to acknowledge that it was political,” said Millsaps College Political Science Professor Nathan Shrader. “They’re both candidates. This is what happens in a campaign. That didn’t affect their relationship personally.”

More than one year later, Sen. Harris is now his running mate in what Shrader says has shaped up to become a turnout election.

“There’s fewer voters out there than ever who are persuadable,” said Shrader. “They’re either for Donald Trump, for Joe Biden, or they’re not sure they’re going to go vote at all and so what this is, by a turnout election, is trying to turnout as many of the people as possible, who are in your party base as you can.”

While a VP pick is important, Shrader says voters are still looking for whose name is at the top of the ballot, whether its Donald Trump or Joe Biden.