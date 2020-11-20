2020 General Election results certified in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi leaders certified the 2020 General Election results.

Governor Tate Reeves congratulated Chief Justice Michael Randolph, Justice Leslie King, Justice Josiah Coleman and Justice Kenny Griffis on their election victories. They will serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Griffis was running against Judge Latrice Westbrooks in the Mississippi Supreme Court District 1 race.

“With all counties now reporting their certified election results, I’m honored to have won this election and very grateful for everyone’s support. I will continue working on our Supreme Court to uphold our Constitution, the rule of law and to protect the rights and liberties of all Mississippians.” Supreme Court Justice Kenny Griffis

