30 Mississippi lawmakers call for investigation into presidential election

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump (left) and President-elect Joe Biden (right). (Photos courtesy of Getty Image)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thirty elected officials from the State of Mississippi have written a letter to the Mississippi federal delegation. In the letter, the lawmakers asked the delegation to support Congressman Mo Brooks’ (R-Ala.) request for a thorough investigation into alleged voter fraud in several swing states.

President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered dozens of defeats in Wisconsin and across the country in lawsuits that rely on unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud and election abuse. His campaign has been attempting to overturn his election loss to President-Elect Joe Biden.

Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate Biden’s win by throwing out millions of votes in four battleground states.

Read the letter from the Mississippi lawmakers below:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories