Ag Commissioner Gipson chosen to serve as a delegate at RNC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) was chosen to serve as a delegate at the Republican National Convention. He will also serve on the platform committee.
12 News talked to Gipson about serving as a delegate at the RNC.
On Tuesday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) discussed being named the chairman of the Democratic National Convention.
