Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Stores that Require Face Masks

Ag Commissioner Gipson chosen to serve as a delegate at RNC

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) was chosen to serve as a delegate at the Republican National Convention. He will also serve on the platform committee. 

12 News talked to Gipson about serving as a delegate at the RNC.

On Tuesday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) discussed being named the chairman of the Democratic National Convention.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories