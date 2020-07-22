Ag Commissioner Gipson chosen to serve as a delegate at RNC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) was chosen to serve as a delegate at the Republican National Convention. He will also serve on the platform committee.

12 News talked to Gipson about serving as a delegate at the RNC.

Truly honored to have been selected to serve as a delegate of the @MSGOP to the Republican National Convention in support of our conservative President Donald J. Trump, and to serve on the RNC Platform Committee. Let’s #KeepAmericaGreat2020 pic.twitter.com/j6JyJSzvEK — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) July 20, 2020

On Tuesday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) discussed being named the chairman of the Democratic National Convention.

