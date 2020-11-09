AG Fitch joins coalition asking for reversal of Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision on mail-in ballots

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced she joined a coalition of 10 attorneys general to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that allowed mail-in ballots to be received three days after Election Day.

“Courts don’t write the laws, they interpret them, and what the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did here was an egregious overreach that needs to be corrected so it doesn’t become precedent,” said Fitch in a statement on Twitter.

