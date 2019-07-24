AP Coverage: Gas tax and Medicaid divide GOP candidates

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves says if he becomes governor, he will continue to oppose increasing the gasoline tax to pay for highways and will continue to oppose Medicaid expansion.

During a debate among the three Republican candidates for governor Tuesday night, Reeves split with state Rep. Robert Foster and former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. on those issues.

Foster says he would consider a gas tax increase if Mississippi erases its personal income tax. Waller says a gas tax is paid by people who use the roads, and the roads need repair.

On Medicaid, Waller says he’d push a plan like Vice President Mike Pence did as governor of Indiana, allowing people to buy coverage.

Foster says he’s willing to look at all options