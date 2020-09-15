Biden campaigns in Florida, Trump attends Pennsylvania town hall

TAMPA, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Joe Biden made his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump headed to Pennsylvania for a town hall with undecided voters.

Biden opened the visit in Tampa holding a roundtable with veterans in which he tore into President Donald Trump for reported remarks criticizing the military. He heads to Kissimmee, near Orlando, later to mark Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event aimed at appealing to Latino voters will be held at 6:30 p.m. CT.

“I will talk about how I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote,” Biden said Monday after his speech on climate change.

Biden hasn’t visited Florida since last October.

Meanwhile, President Trump will participate in a town hall with undecided voters in Philadelphia Tuesday. The event will air on ABC News at 9 p.m. CT.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the president presided over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations Tuesday. Trump hosted the White House ceremony to seal the normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Ohio Tuesday, while Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris visited California and Nevada.