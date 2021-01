Biden to order end of federally run private prisons

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 25: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after signing an executive order related to American manufacturing in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex on January 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden signed an executive order aimed at boosting American manufacturing and strengthening the federal governments Buy American rules. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will order the Department of Justice to end its reliance on private prisons and acknowledge the central role the government has played in implementing discriminatory housing policies, White House officials say.

The moves come as Biden is set to sign a series of orders and memorandums Tuesday as the new administration says it will make combating racial injustice a central focus of his presidenc

“America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we’ve never stopped trying,” Biden tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Today, I’ll take action to advance racial equity and push us closer to that more perfect union we’ve always strived to be.”

Under the new policies, the Justice Department will not renew contracts with private prison operators. Advocates have said privately operated prisons have contributed to an increase in incarceration rates and treated inmates poorly.

“Mass incarceration imposes significant costs on our society and communities, while private prisons profiteer off of federal prisoners in less safe conditions for prisoners and correctional officers alike,” the Biden administration said in a fact sheet.

Domestic Policy advisor Susan Rice spoke at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that that Biden’s order applies to only private prisons run by the Justice Department and not other federal agencies.

Biden will also direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development to study and remedy the racially discriminatory impacts of federal housing policies “that have contributed to wealth inequality for generations,” the White House said.

He’s also expected to recommit the federal government to respect tribal sovereignty, and take action to combat xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Rice said that Biden has ordered a “comprehensive assessment” on the threats of white nationalism from the intelligence community. Rice said Biden administration was taking white nationalism “quite seriously.”

“Tackling these challenges, though, is personal for me,” said Rice of Biden’s racial equity agenda. “For too many American families, systemic racism and inequality in our economy, laws and institutions still put the American Dream far out of reach.”

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.