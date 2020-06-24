Bill that would end prohibition in Mississippi heads to governor’s desk

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that would end prohibition in Mississippi is on its way to the governor’s desk, after passing the House and Senate.

House Bill 1087, which was introduced by State Representative Trey Lamar, would renounce prohibition in Mississippi. The counties would be able to be dry again with an election.

Currently, there are 29 dry counties in the state. Mississippi law provides for local elections to determine whether or not alcoholic beverages will be sold. For alcoholic beverages, a county is dry until an election is made to come out from under prohibition.

