Bill would increase vaping age & penalties in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill has been sent to Governor Tate Reeves that would increase the age to 21 to buy tobacco and vaping products in Mississippi. Senate Bill 2596 would also increased the penalties for selling to minors.

The bill passed both the Mississippi House and Senate.

Under the new bill, anyone who sells or provides alternative nicotine products will face a penalty of $250 for a first offense. The penalty increases up to $1,000 for a third and subsequent offense.

According to the Clarion Ledger, minors would also face penalties for possessing and use of e-cigarettes and other vaping products. The penalty for a person under 21 would be a $100 fine and a maximum 15 hours of community service.

For a second offense, the minor would face a $300 fine and up to 25 hours of community service. For a third and subsequent offense, a $500 fine and up to 40 hours of community service.

Mississippi law currently prohibits use and sales of e-cigarettes and other alternative nicotine products to anyone under 18.

Senate Bill 2596 is due from Reeves on Wednesday, July 8.

