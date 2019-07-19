Campaign Trail: On the Road with Bill Waller

Gubernatorial candidate Bill Waller travels to north Mississippi during his campaign trail making stops in South Haven, Tupelo, and Oxford.

WJTV 12’s Digital Correspondent Anthony Howard shows us a look at a day in the life on the road to becoming Mississippi’s next Governor.

Waller met with DeSoto County officials, spoke at an event hosted by the Republican Women of DeSoto County before heading to the Daily Journal in Tupelo and meeting with pastors in Oxford.

Watch the journey in the video above.

Also, tune into the one-hour debate set to take place Tuesday, July 23rd. It will air on WJTV-TV (CBS), WHLT-TV (CBS), WFNA-TV (CW) and WBRL-CD (CW) as well as the Nexstar station serving the Memphis, TN market, in addition to select broadcast partners WMDN-TV (CBS), WCBI-TV (CBS), WXXV-TV (FOX/NBC) and SuperTalk Radio, which covers all 82 counties of the Magnolia State. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the debate online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website.